2024 Toyota RAV4

32,079 KM

Details Features

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

PRIME XSE

12815092

2024 Toyota RAV4

PRIME XSE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,079KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMGB3FV4RD179839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10042
  • Mileage 32,079 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-225-1212

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing>

2024 Toyota RAV4