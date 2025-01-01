Menu
All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!! *This car was used as a previous daily rental*

2024 Toyota RAV4

55,561 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C | REAR CAM

12860054

2024 Toyota RAV4

AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C | REAR CAM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,561KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV9RC418788

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,561 KM

All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!! *This car was used as a previous daily rental*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Toyota RAV4