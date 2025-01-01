$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C | REAR CAM
2024 Toyota RAV4
AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,561 KM
Vehicle Description
All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!! *This car was used as a previous daily rental*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500