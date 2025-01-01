Menu
2024 Toyota RAV4

4,427 KM

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

12876560

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,427KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV6RW251515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4,427 KM $48,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla LE 188,384 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4 Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4 Sport 128,347 KM $13,998 + tax & lic

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

