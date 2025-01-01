Menu
2024 Toyota RAV4

64,981 KM

Details Features

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

13069816

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,981KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV6RW194877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10208
  • Mileage 64,981 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$42,998

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2024 Toyota RAV4