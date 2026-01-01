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2024 Toyota RAV4

31,794 KM

Details Features

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE

Watch This Vehicle
14164183

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

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Contact Seller

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
31,794KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BWRFV0RW191393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,794 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-1212

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$38,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2024 Toyota RAV4