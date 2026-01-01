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2024 Toyota RAV4

40,151 KM

Details Features

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14440258

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

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Contact Seller

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
40,151KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV6RW193938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10645
  • Mileage 40,151 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-1212

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$41,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2024 Toyota RAV4