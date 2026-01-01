$37,891+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HTS SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HTS SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$37,891
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261058
- Mileage 28,756 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 29,000KMS!! XLE All-Wheel Drive w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, drive mode selector and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500