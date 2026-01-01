$45,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime
XSE
2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime
XSE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$45,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,120KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMGB3FVXRD218823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U10644
- Mileage 42,120 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$45,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime