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2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime

43,583 KM

Details Features

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime

XSE

Watch This Vehicle
14440267

2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime

XSE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

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Contact Seller

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
43,583KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMGB3FVXRD216084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10646
  • Mileage 43,583 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-1212

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$47,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime