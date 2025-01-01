Menu
8-Passenger Hybrid All-Wheel Drive w/ heated seats & steering, 9-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane trace assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power sliding side doors, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2024 Toyota Sienna

28,532 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours

AWD | 8-PASS | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS

12835759

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
28,532KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC4RS126376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251449
  • Mileage 28,532 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Passenger Hybrid All-Wheel Drive w/ heated seats & steering, 9-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane trace assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power sliding side doors, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
