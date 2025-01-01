$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna
AWD | 8-PASS | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS
2024 Toyota Sienna
AWD | 8-PASS | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 251449
- Mileage 28,532 KM
Vehicle Description
8-Passenger Hybrid All-Wheel Drive w/ heated seats & steering, 9-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane trace assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power sliding side doors, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500