2024 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab AT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
5,000KM
VIN 3TYLB5JN1RT024367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0261A
- Mileage 5,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Improved in nearly every way, this all-new modernized Tacoma can compete withand even beatits rivals. This 2024 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Toyota Tacoma has dominated the mid-size pickup truck segment for nearly two decades, and this all-new 2024 Tacoma aims to set a new standard for modern trucks. Completely redesigned and reimagined for model year 2024, the Tacoma is ready to help drivers tackle their ambitious adventure bucket lists. Not only does the all-new Taco have brawny bodywork, but its interior finally qualifies as contemporary, with an attractive aesthetic supplemented by crisp digital displays.This low mileage pickup has just 5,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is 4x4 Double Cab AT. Standard features on this trim are bumped up with cool additions such as a power sunroof, JBL premium audio with an upgraded 14-inch infotainment screen, cooled and heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and SofTex leatherette upholstery. Additional features include running boards, black fender flares, class IV towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, an aerial view camera system and intuitive parking assist with auto braking and front and rear parking sensors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
