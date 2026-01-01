Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 23,000KMS!! TRD OFF ROAD Double Cab 4X4 w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, 6-foot bed w/ bedliner, crawl control, Bilstein shocks, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2024 Toyota Tacoma

23,402 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 | DBL CAB | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
14136106

2024 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 | DBL CAB | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14136106
  2. 14136106
  3. 14136106
  4. 14136106
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
23,402KM
VIN 3TYLB5JN8RT016217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Off-road
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,402 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 23,000KMS!! TRD OFF ROAD Double Cab 4X4 w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, 6-foot bed w/ bedliner, crawl control, Bilstein shocks, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2017 Toyota Sienna 5DR 7-PASS FWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Toyota Sienna 5DR 7-PASS FWD 122,756 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE AWD | LOW KMS! | LEATHER | PANO ROOF for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE AWD | LOW KMS! | LEATHER | PANO ROOF 0 $18,727 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 75,329 KM $46,898 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Toyota Tacoma