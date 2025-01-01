$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Tundra
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
44,302KM
VIN 5TFLA5DA1RX141383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,302 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
