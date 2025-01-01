Menu
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2024 Toyota Tundra

44,302 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Tundra

12211806

2024 Toyota Tundra

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
44,302KM
VIN 5TFLA5DA1RX141383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,302 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-8500

