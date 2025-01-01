$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Toyota Tundra
4DR SUV 4WD
2024 Toyota Tundra
4DR SUV 4WD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,414KM
VIN 5TFLA5DB5RX143887
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0552A
- Mileage 24,414 KM
Vehicle Description
The stylish and capable Toyota Tundra provides plenty of comfort and safety to you and your passengers. This 2024 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2024 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.This pickup has 24,414 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2024 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.This pickup has 24,414 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury - Low Mileage 33,501 KM $36,079 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium - $52.15 /Wk 123,437 KM $14,079 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2024 Toyota Tundra