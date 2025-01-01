Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota Tundra

23,180 KM

Details Features

$69,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12543770

2024 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 12543770
  2. 12543770
  3. 12543770
  4. 12543770
  5. 12543770
  6. 12543770
  7. 12543770
  8. 12543770
  9. 12543770
  10. 12543770
  11. 12543770
  12. 12543770
  13. 12543770
  14. 12543770
  15. 12543770
  16. 12543770
  17. 12543770
  18. 12543770
  19. 12543770
  20. 12543770
  21. 12543770
  22. 12543770
  23. 12543770
  24. 12543770
  25. 12543770
  26. 12543770
  27. 12543770
  28. 12543770
  29. 12543770
  30. 12543770
  31. 12543770
  32. 12543770
  33. 12543770
  34. 12543770
  35. 12543770
  36. 12543770
Contact Seller

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,180KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFJA5DB0RX181387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,180 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 74,540 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE 30,093 KM $54,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS 60,000 KM $22,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2024 Toyota Tundra