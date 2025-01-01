$70,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tundra
Limited
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$70,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,821KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFJA5DB9RX213236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U10000
- Mileage 20,821 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2024 Toyota Tundra Limited 20,821 KM $70,998 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Tundra