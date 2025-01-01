$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid Limited TRD Off Road
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,780KM
VIN 5TFWC5DB2RX061056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Rock
- Interior Colour Black, SofTex Seat Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Hybrid, TRD Off-Road Package, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats!
With premium refinement, a chiseled design and all the tech you need, this 2024 Tundra gets you where you want to go in comfort and style. This 2024 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2024 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 15,780 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's lunar rock in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tundra's trim level is Hybrid Limited TRD Off Road. This Tundra Limited Hybrid with the TRD Off Road package features off-road shock absorbers, downhill assist control, off-road alloy wheels, multi-terrain select, crawl control, and TRD-specific exterior and interior styling. Ventilated and heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, with SofTex synthetic leather seating upholstery add to the upscale ambiance of this truck. Other features include a heated steering wheel, class IV towing equipment with a brake controller, hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include blind spot detection, intuitive parking assist with auto braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Trd Off-road Package, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Not every used vehicle on the lot at Myers Barrhaven Toyota comes with the Toyota Certified Used Vehicle distinction, but the ones that do can be purchased with the knowledge that they are the cream of the crop when it comes to choosing a pre-owned vehicle. While we stand confidently by all of our vehicles, and they all pass our own internal inspection, these select Toyotas have passed an additional rigorous 160 point inspection to earn this distinction and all the benefits that come with it.Toyotas are phenomenal machines, and they tend to hold their value regardless, but once they have passed the Toyota Certified Used inspection it qualifies for a host of additional benefits that come right from the manufacturer. These benefits include, but are certainly not limited to, 6-10 month/ 10,000km Powertrain and Roadside Assistance Coverage, zero deductible, extensive mechanical and appearance reconditioning, a full carfax report, a complimentary first oil and filter change, and a guarantee of satisfaction up to seven days or 1,500 km, and that is all on top of our own programs and guarantees.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory system, 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats and 2-way power adjustable driver and passenger lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
122 L Fuel Tank
730.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery 1.87 kWh Capacity
Engine: 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Hybrid i-FORCE MAX -inc: intercooler
Independent Front & 5 Link Rear Suspension
GVWR: 3,455 kgs (7,617 lbs)
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Regular Composite Box Style
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Grey Wheel Well Trim
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Additional Features
HYBRID
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
TRD Off-Road Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Toyota Tundra