$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Double Cab Sr
2024 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Double Cab Sr
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,640 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD OFF ROAD CrewMax 4X4 w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500