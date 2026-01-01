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TRD OFF ROAD CrewMax 4X4 w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2024 Toyota Tundra

133,640 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Double Cab Sr

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14165083

2024 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Double Cab Sr

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14165083
  2. 14165083
  3. 14165083
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Used
133,640KM
VIN 5TFLA5DA4RX151843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,640 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD OFF ROAD CrewMax 4X4 w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Toyota Tundra