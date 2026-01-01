$59,843+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tundra
4X4 CrewMax Limited
2024 Toyota Tundra
4X4 CrewMax Limited
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$59,843
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,707 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED CREW MAX 4X4 W/ NIGHTSHADE PACKAGE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, premium 20-inch black alloys, 14-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, road sign assist, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, wireless charger, hard folding tonneau cover, 5--foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner & bed lights, running boards, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500