Menu
Account
Sign In
LIMITED CREW MAX 4X4 W/ NIGHTSHADE PACKAGE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, premium 20-inch black alloys, 14-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, road sign assist, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, wireless charger, hard folding tonneau cover, 5--foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner & bed lights, running boards, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2024 Toyota Tundra

42,707 KM

Details Description Features

$59,843

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CrewMax Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14165512

2024 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CrewMax Limited

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14165512
  2. 14165512
  3. 14165512
  4. 14165512
  5. 14165512
Contact Seller

$59,843

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
42,707KM
VIN 5TFWA5DB6RX233773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,707 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED CREW MAX 4X4 W/ NIGHTSHADE PACKAGE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, premium 20-inch black alloys, 14-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, road sign assist, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, wireless charger, hard folding tonneau cover, 5--foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner & bed lights, running boards, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Seating

Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION 50,867 KM $44,483 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 192,034 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport Ultimate DCT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport Ultimate DCT 108,295 KM $17,933 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,843

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Toyota Tundra