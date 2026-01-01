$54,217+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 |CREW | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C
2024 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 |CREW | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$54,217
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Off-road
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260971
- Mileage 38,558 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD Off Road 4X4 CrewMax w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 5-foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner, adaptive cruise controller, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure waring, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500