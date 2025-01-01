$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Venza
LIMITED
2024 Toyota Venza
LIMITED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,854KM
VIN JTEAAAAH1RJ186131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pear
- Interior Colour Black, SofTex Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,854 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heads-Up Display, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist
This 2024 Toyota Venza has you covered in the tyle, practicality and efficiency departments. This 2024 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2024 Venza is timeless SUV that was built to elevate your commute with a refined exterior and luxurious interior. More than a luxury SUV, this Venza is more efficient, safer and entertaining than any previous hybrid SUV. All that, plus the next generation of Toyota's hybrid technology means this 2024 Venza Hybrid is a reflection of your very best self. This SUV has 25,854 kms. It's wind chill pear in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Venza's trim level is Limited. This top of the line Venza Limited is ready to be your next family hauler with premium aluminum wheels, heated and ventilated front seats wrapped in premium SofTex material, a massive 12.3 inch color touchscreen that features navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, a wireless charging pad and a premium JBL 9 speaker audio system! This ultra well equipped SUV also features a power sunroof, heads up display, a digital rear view mirror, illuminated LED entry lights, a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, LED headlamps and a heated leather steering wheel. Additional safety features include a 360 degree birds eye view camera, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward and rear collision warning with parking assist sensors plus blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2024 Toyota Venza