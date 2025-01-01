$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Toyota Venza
LE
2024 Toyota Venza
LE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,558KM
VIN JTEAAAAHXRJ184619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2582
- Mileage 36,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Distance Pacing Cruise, Wi-Fi, Remote Start, LED Lights, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Leather Steering Wheel
Turn heads with this 2024 Toyota Venza, featuring bold and striking design with endless practicality. This 2024 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2024 Venza is timeless SUV that was built to elevate your commute with a refined exterior and luxurious interior. More than a luxury SUV, this Venza is more efficient, safer and entertaining than any previous hybrid SUV. All that, plus the next generation of Toyota's hybrid technology means this 2024 Venza Hybrid is a reflection of your very best self. This SUV has 36,558 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Venza's trim level is LE. Defined by the smallest of detail, this Venza LE is ready to impress with stylish aluminum wheels, heated front seats wrapped in premium material, a large 8 inch color touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and a wireless charging pad. This well equipped SUV also features a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, a 60/40 split rear seat, LED headlamps, a power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additional safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that comes with lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward and rear collision warning plus blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Turn heads with this 2024 Toyota Venza, featuring bold and striking design with endless practicality. This 2024 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2024 Venza is timeless SUV that was built to elevate your commute with a refined exterior and luxurious interior. More than a luxury SUV, this Venza is more efficient, safer and entertaining than any previous hybrid SUV. All that, plus the next generation of Toyota's hybrid technology means this 2024 Venza Hybrid is a reflection of your very best self. This SUV has 36,558 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Venza's trim level is LE. Defined by the smallest of detail, this Venza LE is ready to impress with stylish aluminum wheels, heated front seats wrapped in premium material, a large 8 inch color touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and a wireless charging pad. This well equipped SUV also features a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, a 60/40 split rear seat, LED headlamps, a power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additional safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that comes with lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward and rear collision warning plus blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 3.3L Essential AWD 7 Pass 86,485 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Blazer Premier - Sunroof - Premium Audio 22,717 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition - Low Mileage 72,425 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2024 Toyota Venza