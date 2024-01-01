Menu
2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Room for 7 passengers, enough towing capacity to get the boat or skidoo to where you are headed, loaded with a plethora of equipment and safety features and represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar!! Like new and finished in Aurora Red Chroma with gorgeous contrasting black Titan leather seating surfaces, panoramic sunroof, 20 alloys, navigation, Harman Kardon sound system, 10 way power drivers seat with memory function, heated front and rear seats, light assist, dynamic cornering headlamps, dynamic road sign display, up to 5,000lns towing prowess, 4Motion all wheel drive, driving profile selection, start/stop function, privacy glass, proximity key, Volkswagen cockpit display, remote start, park distance control, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, heated washer nozzles, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, backup camera, tri-zone climate control, voice control, SiriusXM radio, ventilated front seats, electronic stability control, lane change side assist, rear traffic assist, exit warning system, front assist, hill hold assist, hill decent control all compliment this like new 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 4Motion. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

25,547 KM

$51,650

+ tax & licensing
11944434

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Used
25,547KM
VIN 1V2BR2CA5RC502656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Red Chroma
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 502656
  • Mileage 25,547 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Room for 7 passengers, enough towing capacity to get the boat or skidoo to where you are headed, loaded with a plethora of equipment and safety features and represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar!! Like new and finished in Aurora Red Chroma with gorgeous contrasting black Titan leather seating surfaces, panoramic sunroof, 20 alloys, navigation, Harman Kardon sound system, 10 way power driver's seat with memory function, heated front and rear seats, light assist, dynamic cornering headlamps, dynamic road sign display, up to 5,000lns towing prowess, 4Motion all wheel drive, driving profile selection, start/stop function, privacy glass, proximity key, Volkswagen cockpit display, remote start, park distance control, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, heated washer nozzles, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, backup camera, tri-zone climate control, voice control, SiriusXM radio, ventilated front seats, electronic stability control, lane change side assist, rear traffic assist, exit warning system, front assist, hill hold assist, hill decent control all compliment this like new 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 4Motion. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

