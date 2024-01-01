$51,650+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
2.0 TSI Highline 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF,
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
2.0 TSI Highline 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF,
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$51,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Red Chroma
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 502656
- Mileage 25,547 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Room for 7 passengers, enough towing capacity to get the boat or skidoo to where you are headed, loaded with a plethora of equipment and safety features and represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar!! Like new and finished in Aurora Red Chroma with gorgeous contrasting black Titan leather seating surfaces, panoramic sunroof, 20 alloys, navigation, Harman Kardon sound system, 10 way power driver's seat with memory function, heated front and rear seats, light assist, dynamic cornering headlamps, dynamic road sign display, up to 5,000lns towing prowess, 4Motion all wheel drive, driving profile selection, start/stop function, privacy glass, proximity key, Volkswagen cockpit display, remote start, park distance control, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, heated washer nozzles, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, backup camera, tri-zone climate control, voice control, SiriusXM radio, ventilated front seats, electronic stability control, lane change side assist, rear traffic assist, exit warning system, front assist, hill hold assist, hill decent control all compliment this like new 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 4Motion. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Import Car Centre Sales
613-722-3030