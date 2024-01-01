Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** European drive, loaded with equipment and safety features, 269 horses under the hood and good fuel efficiency, all bundled in a suv that will not break the bank!! Finished in Pure Grey with gorgeous contrasting black leather seating surfaces, panoramic sunroof, 20 Plus machined alloy wheels, navigation, Harman Kardon 10 speaker sound system, drivers seat memory, rear sun shades, heated front and rear seats, interior ambient lighting, light assist, cornering dynamic headlamps, dynamic road sign display, black alloy package, heated leatherette wrapped heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, electronic stability control, travel assist, lane change system, side assist, rear cross traffic alert, front assist, automatic headlamps, hill hold assist, hill decent, SiriusXM radio, voice control, backup camera, qi-wireless charging, wireless Apple Car Play, Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, start/stop function, rain sensing wipers, park distance control, remote start, Volkswagen virtual cockpit, power tailgate, proximity key, only 10,733kms all compliment this like new 2024 Atlas Cross Sport Highline. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

21,066 KM

Details Description Features

$48,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Highline BLACK ALLOY PKG, LEATHER, PANO. R

Watch This Vehicle
11986512

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Highline BLACK ALLOY PKG, LEATHER, PANO. R

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Contact Seller

$48,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,066KM
VIN 1V2BE2CA1RC220736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220736
  • Mileage 21,066 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** European drive, loaded with equipment and safety features, 269 horses under the hood and good fuel efficiency, all bundled in a suv that will not break the bank!! Finished in Pure Grey with gorgeous contrasting black leather seating surfaces, panoramic sunroof, 20 Plus machined alloy wheels, navigation, Harman Kardon 10 speaker sound system, driver's seat memory, rear sun shades, heated front and rear seats, interior ambient lighting, light assist, cornering dynamic headlamps, dynamic road sign display, black alloy package, heated leatherette wrapped heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, electronic stability control, travel assist, lane change system, side assist, rear cross traffic alert, front assist, automatic headlamps, hill hold assist, hill decent, SiriusXM radio, voice control, backup camera, qi-wireless charging, wireless Apple Car Play, Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, start/stop function, rain sensing wipers, park distance control, remote start, Volkswagen virtual cockpit, power tailgate, proximity key, only 10,733kms all compliment this like new 2024 Atlas Cross Sport Highline. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Highline BLACK ALLOY PKG, LEATHER, PANO. R for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Highline BLACK ALLOY PKG, LEATHER, PANO. R 21,066 KM $48,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Venza LE HYBRID, AWD, HTD. SEATS, LANE KEEP, DYNAMIC RAD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota Venza LE HYBRID, AWD, HTD. SEATS, LANE KEEP, DYNAMIC RAD 23,205 KM $41,850 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Passport TrailSport TRAIL SPORT, LEATHER, ROOF, BLIS, ADAPT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Honda Passport TrailSport TRAIL SPORT, LEATHER, ROOF, BLIS, ADAPT 26,386 KM $44,950 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2024 Volkswagen Atlas