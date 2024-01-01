$48,950+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Highline BLACK ALLOY PKG, LEATHER, PANO. R
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Highline BLACK ALLOY PKG, LEATHER, PANO. R
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$48,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220736
- Mileage 21,066 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** European drive, loaded with equipment and safety features, 269 horses under the hood and good fuel efficiency, all bundled in a suv that will not break the bank!! Finished in Pure Grey with gorgeous contrasting black leather seating surfaces, panoramic sunroof, 20 Plus machined alloy wheels, navigation, Harman Kardon 10 speaker sound system, driver's seat memory, rear sun shades, heated front and rear seats, interior ambient lighting, light assist, cornering dynamic headlamps, dynamic road sign display, black alloy package, heated leatherette wrapped heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, electronic stability control, travel assist, lane change system, side assist, rear cross traffic alert, front assist, automatic headlamps, hill hold assist, hill decent, SiriusXM radio, voice control, backup camera, qi-wireless charging, wireless Apple Car Play, Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, start/stop function, rain sensing wipers, park distance control, remote start, Volkswagen virtual cockpit, power tailgate, proximity key, only 10,733kms all compliment this like new 2024 Atlas Cross Sport Highline. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
