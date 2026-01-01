$45,489+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 2.0 TSI - Certified
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 2.0 TSI - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$45,489
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,900KM
VIN 1V2BR2CA9RC517502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B8107
- Mileage 51,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats!
Go the distance with this 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, featuring rugged engineering and a refined driving experience. This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV. This SUV has 51,900 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Platinum Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 269HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 2.0 TSI. Upgrading to this Highline trim rewards you with awesome standard features such as a panoramic sunroof, harman/kardon premium audio, integrated navigation, and leather seating upholstery. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, and a 12-inch infotainment system with Car-Net mobile hotspot internet access, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park distance control, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Mobile Hotspot.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Go the distance with this 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, featuring rugged engineering and a refined driving experience. This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV. This SUV has 51,900 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Platinum Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 269HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 2.0 TSI. Upgrading to this Highline trim rewards you with awesome standard features such as a panoramic sunroof, harman/kardon premium audio, integrated navigation, and leather seating upholstery. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, and a 12-inch infotainment system with Car-Net mobile hotspot internet access, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park distance control, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Mobile Hotspot.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Tow Equipment
Mobile hotspot
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 133,934 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry 202,540 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Pro 86,253 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$45,489
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2024 Volkswagen Atlas