$42,983+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$42,983
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260985
- Mileage 80,598 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE EXECLINE R-LINE 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row seats, active park assist, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heads-up display, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, 21-inch alloys, Harman/ Kardon, wireless charger, tow package, rear sunshades, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, road sign assist, lane departure warning, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, drive mode selection, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500