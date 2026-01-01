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TOP OF THE LINE EXECLINE R-LINE 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row seats, active park assist, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heads-up display, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, 21-inch alloys, Harman/ Kardon, wireless charger, tow package, rear sunshades, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, road sign assist, lane departure warning, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, drive mode selection, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

80,598 KM

Details Description Features

$42,983

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
14445847

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$42,983

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,598KM
VIN 1V2FR2CA1RC586430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260985
  • Mileage 80,598 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE EXECLINE R-LINE 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row seats, active park assist, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heads-up display, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, 21-inch alloys, Harman/ Kardon, wireless charger, tow package, rear sunshades, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, road sign assist, lane departure warning, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, drive mode selection, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Seating

Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$42,983

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Volkswagen Atlas