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2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 2.0 TSI - Certified
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 2.0 TSI - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$45,875
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
46,660KM
VIN 1V2FR2CA6RC582552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Red Chroma
- Interior Colour Shetland Beige, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,660 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
Go the distance with this 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, featuring rugged engineering and a refined driving experience. This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.
This SUV has 46,660 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Aurora Red Chroma in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas's trim level is Execline 2.0 TSI. This range topping Exceline trim rewards you with awesome standard features such as a 360-camera system, a panoramic sunroof, harman/kardon premium audio, integrated navigation, and leather seating upholstery. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, and a 12-inch infotainment system with Car-Net mobile hotspot internet access, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park distance control, and autonomous emergency braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Go the distance with this 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, featuring rugged engineering and a refined driving experience. This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.
This SUV has 46,660 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Aurora Red Chroma in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas's trim level is Execline 2.0 TSI. This range topping Exceline trim rewards you with awesome standard features such as a 360-camera system, a panoramic sunroof, harman/kardon premium audio, integrated navigation, and leather seating upholstery. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, and a 12-inch infotainment system with Car-Net mobile hotspot internet access, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park distance control, and autonomous emergency braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$45,875
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2024 Volkswagen Atlas