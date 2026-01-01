$45,502+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE AWD |7-PASS | LEATHER |PANO ROOF |360 CAM
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE AWD |7-PASS | LEATHER |PANO ROOF |360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$45,502
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261067
- Mileage 55,589 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE EXECLINE 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heads-up display, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, 21-inch alloys, premium Harman/Kardon audio system, wireless charger, digital cockpit, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, road sign display, lane departure warning, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, paddle shifters, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500