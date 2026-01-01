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TOP OF THE LINE EXECLINE 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heads-up display, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, 21-inch alloys, premium Harman/Kardon audio system, wireless charger, digital cockpit, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, road sign display, lane departure warning, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, paddle shifters, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

55,589 KM

Details Description

$45,502

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE AWD |7-PASS | LEATHER |PANO ROOF |360 CAM

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14520517

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE AWD |7-PASS | LEATHER |PANO ROOF |360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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  2. 14520517
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$45,502

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,589KM
VIN 1V2FR2CA0RC591991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261067
  • Mileage 55,589 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE EXECLINE 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heads-up display, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, 21-inch alloys, premium Harman/Kardon audio system, wireless charger, digital cockpit, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, road sign display, lane departure warning, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, paddle shifters, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$45,502

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Volkswagen Atlas