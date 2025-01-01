Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

6,690 KM

Details Description Features

$32,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, NAVI, HTD. SEATS & S

Watch This Vehicle
12194098

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, NAVI, HTD. SEATS & S

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Contact Seller

$32,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,690KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU6RM007991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 007991
  • Mileage 6,690 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition 40TH ANN. EDITION, 6 SPEE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition 40TH ANN. EDITION, 6 SPEE 18,712 KM $32,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Sienna XSE 7-Passenger SOFTEX, NAVI, ROOF, BLIS, 20 ALLOY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Sienna XSE 7-Passenger SOFTEX, NAVI, ROOF, BLIS, 20 ALLOY 12,673 KM $61,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Comfortline LIKE NEW!! LEATHERETTE, HTD. for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Comfortline LIKE NEW!! LEATHERETTE, HTD. 6,290 KM $44,950 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,450

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2024 Volkswagen Jetta