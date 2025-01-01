$27,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Volkswagen Taos
S | Trendline | Push to Start
2024 Volkswagen Taos
S | Trendline | Push to Start
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$27,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,251KM
VIN 3VVCX7B24RM002524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 84,251 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Volkswagen Taos S | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats and Steering | 2 Sets of Wheels
Grey Exterior | Grey/Ivory/Black Cloth Interior | Blind Spot Assist | Voice Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Cruise Control | Front Heated Seats | Heated Mirrors | Push Button Start | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth Connection | Front Assist | Rear Traffic Alert | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto and much more.
Embrace efficiency and style with the 2024 Volkswagen Taos S, a compact SUV designed for those who value practicality without compromising on performance.
Key Features:
Modern & Sleek Design: The bold front grille, LED headlights, and streamlined body give the Taos S a contemporary look while enhancing its overall efficiency.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy spacious seating, a digital instrumentation display, and a 60/40-split folding back seat, ensuring versatility for passengers and cargo alike.
Smart Technology: Stay connected with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and onboard Wi-Fi, making every drive seamless.
Efficient Performance: The 1.5L turbocharged inline-four engine delivers 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth acceleration.
Responsive Handling: With Volkswagens advanced suspension system and available all-wheel drive, the Taos S provides stability and control in various driving conditions.
Comprehensive Safety & Driver Assistance: Equipped with IQ.Drive safety suite, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, the Taos S ensures a secure and confident drive.
The 2024 Volkswagen Taos S blends efficiency, technology, and practicality, making it the perfect companion for everyday adventures.
This vehicle has travelled 89,251 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Grey Exterior | Grey/Ivory/Black Cloth Interior | Blind Spot Assist | Voice Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Cruise Control | Front Heated Seats | Heated Mirrors | Push Button Start | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth Connection | Front Assist | Rear Traffic Alert | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto and much more.
Embrace efficiency and style with the 2024 Volkswagen Taos S, a compact SUV designed for those who value practicality without compromising on performance.
Key Features:
Modern & Sleek Design: The bold front grille, LED headlights, and streamlined body give the Taos S a contemporary look while enhancing its overall efficiency.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy spacious seating, a digital instrumentation display, and a 60/40-split folding back seat, ensuring versatility for passengers and cargo alike.
Smart Technology: Stay connected with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and onboard Wi-Fi, making every drive seamless.
Efficient Performance: The 1.5L turbocharged inline-four engine delivers 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth acceleration.
Responsive Handling: With Volkswagens advanced suspension system and available all-wheel drive, the Taos S provides stability and control in various driving conditions.
Comprehensive Safety & Driver Assistance: Equipped with IQ.Drive safety suite, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, the Taos S ensures a secure and confident drive.
The 2024 Volkswagen Taos S blends efficiency, technology, and practicality, making it the perfect companion for everyday adventures.
This vehicle has travelled 89,251 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rev Motors
2020 Land Rover Evoque SE | Pano Roof | CarPlay 131,812 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Taos S | Trendline | Push to Start 84,251 KM $27,795 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 109,610 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rev Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
Call Dealer
613-791-XXXX(click to show)
$27,795
+ taxes & licensing
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2024 Volkswagen Taos