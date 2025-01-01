$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4Motion
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4Motion
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,451KM
VIN 3VVVX7B27RM112122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0660A
- Mileage 22,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Rear Camera
This 2024 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun. This 2024 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2024 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 22,451 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. The Comfortline 4MOTION trim steps things up with adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with VW Car-Net services. Additional features include heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and a wireless charging pad. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, and a back-up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Volkswagen Taos