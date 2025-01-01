$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos
COMFORTLINE AWD|BLACK EDITION|PANO ROOF|HTD SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,109 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED COMFORTLINE BLACK EDITION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather-trimmed seats, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, remote start, 19-inch black alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, digital cockpit, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, Bluetooth, drive mode selector and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
