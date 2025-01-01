Menu
2024 Volkswagen Taos

22,109 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12643578

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,109KM
VIN 3VVLX7B21RM080100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,109 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED COMFORTLINE BLACK EDITION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather-trimmed seats, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, remote start, 19-inch black alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, digital cockpit, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, Bluetooth, drive mode selector and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-8500

