$26,909+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline 4Motion
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline 4Motion
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$26,909
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,617KM
VIN 3VVGX7B29RM096952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK/CRYSTAL GRAY, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,617 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Rear Camera
This 2024 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun. This 2024 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2024 Volkswagen Taos.
This SUV has 43,617 km. It's Platinum Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. The Trendline 4MOTION trim of this SUV comes with great standard features such as heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, and a back-up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
This 2024 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun. This 2024 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2024 Volkswagen Taos.
This SUV has 43,617 km. It's Platinum Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. The Trendline 4MOTION trim of this SUV comes with great standard features such as heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, and a back-up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Seat -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
55 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.5-TSI 4-Cylinder
Front Strut Rear Multi-Link Suspension
430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 7.5J x 18" Kentucky Alloy
Tires: 215/55R18 -inc: low rolling resistance
Axle Ratio: 5.2
Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: AM/FM, app-connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay), 4 speakers and Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2014 RAM 1500 ST - Cruise Control 372,382 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 101,369 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Camry SE 79,657 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$26,909
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2024 Volkswagen Taos