2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
51,278KM
VIN 3VV2B7AXXRM125378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Various
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2584
- Mileage 51,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, 4G WiFi, Proximity Key, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
Stylish and versatile, this Tiguan can be your family adventure vehicle for both the daily drives and the weekend getaways. This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2024 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 51,278 kms. It's various in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. Stepping up to this Tiguan Comfortline rewards you with a power liftgate, mobile device wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, supportive heated synthetic leather-trimmed front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, LED headlights with daytime running lights, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry with power cargo access, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, three 12-volt DC power outlets, remote start, a rear camera, and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan