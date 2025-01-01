Menu
2024 Volvo V60

49,174 KM

Details Features

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volvo V60

Cross Country B5 Plus

12910367

2024 Volvo V60

Cross Country B5 Plus

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,174KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4L12WY8R2135924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,174 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

$47,998

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2024 Volvo V60