Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** The Audi Q3 continues to be one of the most popular suvs found on the roadways today for a plethora or reasons...European drive, fit, finish, incredible Quattro all wheel drive!! Finished in Arkona White with contrasting gorgeous black leather seating surfaces, electronic stabilization program, light and rain sensor, advanced key, LED taillights, panoramic sunroof, climate control, ambient lighting package, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power tailgate, heated seats, hill decent control, Audi pre sense front, Audi drive select, front and rear park distance, Audi pre sense basic, backup camera, SiriusXM radio, 19 Audi Sport alloys, black headliner, Audi side assist, lane departure warning, piano black inlay, rear cross traffic alert, only 11,000kms all compliment this stunning and like new 2025 Audi Q3 Komfort Vorsprung Edition. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2025 Audi Q3

11,674 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Audi Q3

40 LIKE NEW!! VORSPRUNG, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, 19

Watch This Vehicle
12946754

2025 Audi Q3

40 LIKE NEW!! VORSPRUNG, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, 19

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 12946754
  2. 12946754
  3. 12946754
  4. 12946754
  5. 12946754
  6. 12946754
  7. 12946754
  8. 12946754
  9. 12946754
  10. 12946754
  11. 12946754
  12. 12946754
  13. 12946754
  14. 12946754
  15. 12946754
  16. 12946754
  17. 12946754
  18. 12946754
  19. 12946754
  20. 12946754
  21. 12946754
  22. 12946754
  23. 12946754
  24. 12946754
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,674KM
VIN WA1AUCF39S1019598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 019598
  • Mileage 11,674 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** The Audi Q3 continues to be one of the most popular suvs found on the roadways today for a plethora or reasons...European drive, fit, finish, incredible Quattro all wheel drive!! Finished in Arkona White with contrasting gorgeous black leather seating surfaces, electronic stabilization program, light and rain sensor, advanced key, LED taillights, panoramic sunroof, climate control, ambient lighting package, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power tailgate, heated seats, hill decent control, Audi pre sense front, Audi drive select, front and rear park distance, Audi pre sense basic, backup camera, SiriusXM radio, 19 Audi Sport alloys, black headliner, Audi side assist, lane departure warning, piano black inlay, rear cross traffic alert, only 11,000kms all compliment this stunning and like new 2025 Audi Q3 Komfort Vorsprung Edition. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2025 Audi Q3 40 LIKE NEW!! VORSPRUNG, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, 19 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Audi Q3 40 LIKE NEW!! VORSPRUNG, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, 19 11,674 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited HYBRID LIMITED, SOFTEX, ROOF, NAVI for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited HYBRID LIMITED, SOFTEX, ROOF, NAVI 229,837 KM $20,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF ROAD PKG, CRAWL CTRL, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, LOC for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF ROAD PKG, CRAWL CTRL, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, LOC 44,242 KM $53,350 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2025 Audi Q3