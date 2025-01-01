$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Audi Q3
40 LIKE NEW!! VORSPRUNG, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, 19
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 019598
- Mileage 11,674 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** The Audi Q3 continues to be one of the most popular suvs found on the roadways today for a plethora or reasons...European drive, fit, finish, incredible Quattro all wheel drive!! Finished in Arkona White with contrasting gorgeous black leather seating surfaces, electronic stabilization program, light and rain sensor, advanced key, LED taillights, panoramic sunroof, climate control, ambient lighting package, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power tailgate, heated seats, hill decent control, Audi pre sense front, Audi drive select, front and rear park distance, Audi pre sense basic, backup camera, SiriusXM radio, 19 Audi Sport alloys, black headliner, Audi side assist, lane departure warning, piano black inlay, rear cross traffic alert, only 11,000kms all compliment this stunning and like new 2025 Audi Q3 Komfort Vorsprung Edition. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
613-722-3030