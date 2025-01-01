$108,895+ taxes & licensing
2025 BMW M3
Base | MANUAL | RWD | No Lux Tax
2025 BMW M3
Base | MANUAL | RWD | No Lux Tax
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$108,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,656KM
VIN WBS13HJ00SFU91655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 2466
- Mileage 3,656 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 BMW M3 | MANUAL | 473 Horsepower | Leather Seats | Interior Carbon Trim | No Lux Tax
Alpine White Exterior | Black Merino Leather Interior | 19-Inch M Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Heated Front Sport Seats | M Sport Seats with Lumbar Support | M Sport Differential | Adaptive M Chassis | Cruise Control w/ Brake Function | Active Protection | Driving Assistant | Harman Kardon Surround Sound | Curved Display with iDrive 8.5 | Navigation | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Blind Spot Monitoring | Rearview Camera | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Departure Warning | LED Headlights | Push Button Start | 6-Speed Manual Transmission | 3.0L Twin-Turbo Inline-6 Engine | 473 Horsepower | 406 lb-ft Torque | 060 mph in 4.1 Seconds | Rear-Wheel Drive | and more.
The 2025 BMW M3 Base with manual transmission is a purists dreamdelivering raw, analog engagement with modern refinement and cutting-edge tech.
Key Features:
Performance-Driven Design: From its aggressive front fascia and flared fenders to its signature quad exhaust, the M3 makes a bold statement from every angle.
Driver-Centric Interior: Inside, premium materials, M-specific accents, and a fully digital curved display create a cockpit built for performance and comfort.
Engaging Powertrain: The 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six delivers 473 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox for a truly connected driving experience.
Precision Handling: Rear-wheel drive, adaptive M suspension, and an active M differential ensure razor-sharp dynamics and confidence through every corner.
Smart Connectivity: Stay in command with BMWs iDrive 8.5 system, navigation, wireless smartphone integration, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.
Safety & Assistance: Equipped with blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and a rearview camera for peace of mind on every drive.
This vehicle has travelled 3,656 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
