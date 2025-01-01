$51,977+ taxes & licensing
2025 Buick Envision
Avenir DEMO SALE!!! ENVISION AVENIR AWD
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$51,977
+ taxes & licensing
3,000KM
VIN LRBFZME46SD101251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,000 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
This Buick Envision makes every drive purposeful and personal.
This Buick Envision has the space and versatility to get away with anything. Built to inspire confidence, this Envision doesnt just get you there, it helps you be your best. As boundless as your own imagination, this Envision was designed to inspire you with every drive.
This ebony twilight metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Avenir. This range-topping Avenir trim rewards you with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and heated leather seats with massage function, a driver's head up display, and a sonorous 9-speaker Bose premium audio. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, an HD surround vision system, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, and an ultra-wide infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind zone steering assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, rear park assist, and rear cross traffic braking. Additional features also include remote engine start, keyless open, a heated steering wheel, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Hud, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Wireless Charging Pad. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 3000 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
We've discounted this vehicle $3000. Total rebate of $2000 is reflected in the price. Incentives expire 2026-01-02. See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
IntelliBeam, auto high beam control
Glass, laminated front doors
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Roof rails, Silver
MOONROOF, POWER, PANORAMIC, TILT-SLIDING
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory, body-colour, manual-folding, light sensitive, remote control with memory settings
Mouldings, bodyside bright, window surround
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable includes LED logo projection
Tires, P245/45r20 All-Season
Shutters, front upper grille, active
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
automatic air recirculation
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Remote panic alarm
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Armrest, rear centre
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Air vents, rear
Floor covering, carpet
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Sensor, air quality indicator
Power outlet, 12-volt, cargo area, auxiliary
Power outlet, 110-volt located in the rear of centre console
Air Filter with Microfilter Technology
Cargo compartment cover, rear
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, rear, outboard seats, up/down
Power outlet, 12-volt, front auxiliary
Interior ambient lighting (RGB static)
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Rear Park Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Traffic sign recognition
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn
Seat belt indicator, driver
Headlamps, enhanced LED functionality
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Seat belt indicator, rear seat
Side Bicyclist Alert
Seat belt restraint pretensioner, rear
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, knee airbag for driver, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Grade Braking
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Coolant protection, engine
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Brake lining, high-performance
Suspension, rear 5-link
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system override
Engine air filtration monitor
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Engine control, stop/start
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Trailering provisions includes connector for accessory wiring harness
GVWR, 5180 lbs (2350 kg)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
USB ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel
USB ports, front lower console, dual, charge-only
Additional Features
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Headlamps, Adaptive Forward Lighting, Country Light Only
Display, 30" diagonal LCD screen
