2025 Cadillac CT4-V
Blackwing BALCKWING, 6SPD, FULL CARBON PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$86,126
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,300KM
VIN 1G6D65RP6S0460010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Sky Cool Grey with Jet Black accents
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0285A
- Mileage 15,300 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT
JUST IN - 26 CT4 BLACKWING TREMEC 6 SPD MANUAL- RADIANT RED ON SKY COOL GREY LEATHER (NEW THIS WAS A $5645 OPTION!!!) FULL CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE- FRONT SPLITTER, SIDE SILLS, REAR DIFFUSER ($7695 OPTIONS NEW!!!) PDR- CLIMATE PACKAGE- HEATED / COOLED MASSAGE SEATS, TECH PACKACGE- 18 UPGRADED 18X9.5 GLOSS BLACK WHEELS. THIS CAR WAS $91809 NEW- ***EXCLUSIVE TO MANUAL BLACKWINGS ARE TITANIUN VALVES!!! THIS CAR IS A BEAST!! ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES, SINGLE OWNER.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
DIGITAL COMPASS
universal home remote
Following Distance Indicator
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
Air vents, rear console
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Seats, rear split-folding
Air filter, pollutant
Assist handles, driver and front passenger
Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable
Lighting, interior, ambient, door and footwell
Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down
Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down
Seat belt colour, Black
Steering wheel controls mounted audio, phone and cruise control
Power outlet, front auxiliary 12-volt, located in front centre console storage compartment
Power outlet, rear auxiliary 12-volt, located in centre console for second-row passengers
Driver Mode Selector
Climate control, dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.gm.ca/...
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front and Rear Park Assist
Safety Alert Seat
Performance Traction Management
HD Rear Vision Camera
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes seat belt pretensioners
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Seat belts, 3-point, rear all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraints seats
Mechanical
Electric power steering
Tire inflator kit
Tow Hook
Capless Fuel Fill
Cooler, rear differential
Brake, electronic parking
Differential, electronic limited-slip
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Spare Wheel Delete
Door handles, body-colour
Tail lamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass
Windshield, acoustic laminated glass
Turn signal, front LED lamp
Additional Features
Drivetrain, rear-wheel drive
Brake linings, performance (Vehicles equipped with these linings will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)
Mouldings, Black, window surround
Pedals, alloy
Seat, driver power seatback bolster adjustment
Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster adjustment
Sill plate cover, Dark finish, front door opening
Memory settings memory "presets" for 2 drivers, includes easy exit driver seat and power outside mirrors
Tail lamps, neutral-density grey-tinted transparent outer lens with red crystalline inner elements
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, thick rim
Lighting Package includes (UGC) LED front lamp turn signals and (T87) LED front cornering lamps
Engine, 3.6L V6 Twin Turbo SIDI, DOHC, VVT (472 hp [352 kW] @ 5750 rpm and 445 lb-ft torque [603 N-m])
Launch Control (With line lock feature.)
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Upgradeable to (HRD) 2.85 rear axle when (MHU) 10-speed automatic transmission is ordered.)
Suspension, high-performance
Magnetic Ride Control, adaptive
Brakes, Brembo high-performance, front and rear 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with slotted rotors
Calipers, Gray front and rear with V-Series logo
Exhaust, quad trapezoid dark tips
Rocker mouldings, with extensions, Gloss Black
LED lamps, front cornering
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour manual-folding and driver-side auto dimming with integrated turn signal indicators
SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment (Additional SD Card Reader added to instrument panel when (UQT) Performance data and video recorder is ordered.)
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal HD colour reconfigurable driver display
Tires, 255/35ZR18 front, 275/35ZR18 rear, high-performance, summer-only (Includes (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit. Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved ...
Vehicle wrap
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
