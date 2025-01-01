2025 Cadillac CTS

Menu
This 2025 Cadillac CT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 1,066 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

VIN 1G6DU5RK2S0101246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-8914A
  • Mileage 1,066 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2025 Cadillac CT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 1,066 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

