2025 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
10KM
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black
- Interior Colour CIRRUS W/DK TITANIUM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10 KM
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
This 2025 Cadillac XT5 promises a sizeable interior with a calm ride, plentiful outward visibility, and a striking design.Plush and refined, this Cadillac XT5 promises a smooth driving experience.
This head-turning Cadillac XT5 is engineered to deliver a refined and luxurious experience, keeping in tune with Cadillac's ethos. The exterior styling is handsome and upscale; its well-equipped cabin is quiet when cruising, and there's plenty of space for four adults and their luggage. With excellent road manners and stellar performance, this Cadillac XT5 is a compelling option in the competitive luxury crossover SUV segment.
This stellar black SUV has an automatic transmission.
Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury. The Premium Luxury trim of this XT5 adds in a glass sunroof, polished aluminum wheels, an upgraded Bose audio system, embedded navigation, and wireless mobile charging. This exquisite SUV is also decked with great features such as a power liftgate for rear cargo access, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats with perforated leather seating upholstery, and adaptive remote start. Additional features include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver, cruise control, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and even more! This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
0% financing for 60 months. 2.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2025-09-02. See dealer for details.
