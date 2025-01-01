Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2025 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 6,051 kms. Its stellar in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=a6nkfgnE8V4SUdmcUN87WhTGXnnMmSQ2 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Bose Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2025 Cadillac XT5

6,051 KM

Details Description Features

$63,026

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
13167947

2025 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$63,026

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,051KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS9SZ116084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-9227A
  • Mileage 6,051 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2025 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 6,051 kms. It's stellar in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Bose Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Door handles, illuminating
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Lamps, front park and cornering
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close, programmable memory height, with Cadillac branded projection light
Tire, compact spare, 18" (45.7 cm) includes lateral cargo net

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column lock
Adaptive remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Seat, second row, 60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Memory Package, recalls two "presets" for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescoping steering column
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillact...
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Steering wheel, wrapped

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted

Mechanical

Electric parking brake
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, 4-wheel independent
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
All-wheel drive with driver mode select
Driver Mode Selector

Safety

Lane Keep Assist
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker system includes Cadillac speaker grille pattern
Lighting accent, light pipes in doors
Axle, 3.47 ratio (Includes (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine. Upgradeable to (FXC) 3.49 axle ratio when (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine is ordered.)
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall (Included and only available with (S2K) 20" Gloss Black wheels, LPO.)
Active aero shutters, upper and lower (Upper and lower active aero shutters deleted when (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2025 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury - Navigation for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury - Navigation 6,051 KM $63,026 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL FWD - Heated Seats - $78.06 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL FWD - Heated Seats - $78.06 /Wk 78,797 KM $21,075 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT - Heated Seats - $57.59 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT - Heated Seats - $57.59 /Wk 125,585 KM $17,075 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,026

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2025 Cadillac XT5