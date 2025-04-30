$44,333+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Chevrolet Equinox
ACTIV 2025 ALL NEW EQUINOX ACTIV! SUNROOF, AWD, TECH PACKAGE
2025 Chevrolet Equinox
ACTIV 2025 ALL NEW EQUINOX ACTIV! SUNROOF, AWD, TECH PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Sale
$44,333
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,000KM
VIN 3GNAXSEG1SL139438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reef Blu Metallic
- Interior Colour Maple Sugar
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0087
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
With its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and the technology to help you keep in touch, this 2025 Chevy Equinox is one of the best in its class.
This extremely competent Chevy Equinox is a rewarding SUV that doubles down on versatility, practicality and all-round reliability. The dazzling exterior styling is sure to turn heads, while the well-equipped interior is put together with great quality, for a relaxing ride every time. This 2025 Equinox is sure to be loved by the whole family.
This reef blu metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is ACTIV. Standard features include wireless charging for mobile devices, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote engine start, and adaptive cruise control. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, rear park assist, front pedestrian braking, and collision alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 7000 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
We've discounted this vehicle $2800. 4.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2025-04-30. See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
FRGHT
ACTAX
Exterior
Sunroof
Roof Rails
HEATED WIPER PARK
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Tail lamps, LED
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
Wheel, compact spare 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Shutters, front upper and lower grille, active
Tires, 235/65R17, all-terrain
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Headrest, rear center
Wireless Charging for devices
Remote panic alarm
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Sunglass storage, overhead
Keyless open and start
Air filter, pollutant
Armrest, rear center, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Vehicle health management
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Sensor, cabin humidity and windshield temperature
Google Automotive Services capable
Windows, remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers
Driver Information Center 11" diagonal Driver Information Centre
Cargo mat, load floor
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Rear seat reminder
Reverse Automatic Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use
Side Bicyclist Alert
Mechanical
All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Emissions, federal
Emissions, federal requirements
Alternator, 130 amps
Drive mode selector
Mechanical jack with tools
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, turned down, hidden
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Brake lining wear indicator
ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT
Brake, automatic vehicle hold
Battery, 70AH, 12V, 760 cold-cranking amps
Brake rotor, FNC
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR, 4850 lbs. (2200 kg) (AWD only.)
Brakes, 16" front sliding caliper disc, 16" rear sliding caliper disc
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, standard speaker system
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
USB ports, 2 type-C located on back of centre console, charge-only
5G vehicle connectivity (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Pilot Touring 7 Passenger 69,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 61,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$44,333
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2025 Chevrolet Equinox