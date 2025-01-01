$81,117+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS TAHOE LS, 20" WHEELS, 5.3 V8, MAX TRAILERING
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Sale
$81,117
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,000KM
VIN 1GNS6MRD6SR392010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour JET BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1331
- Mileage 3,000 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
This 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike.
This black SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LS. This Tahoe LS is decked with great standard features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote engine start with keyless entry, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, tri-zone climate control, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include adaptive cruise control, HD surround vision, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and front and rear park assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Max Trailering Package. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 3000 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
We've discounted this vehicle $5500. 4.79% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $593.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.79% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, **Rebates may not be applicable on all purchase types [cash, lease, or finance]. Eligibility and conditions may vary. Please see dealer for full details and confirmation of eligibility. ). Incentives expire 2026-01-02. See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo management system
Safety Alert Seat
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Seats, second row 60/40 split-folding bench, manual
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way power lumbar
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt, located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Seats, third row 60/40 split-folding bench, manual
Console, floor with storage area and removable storage tray (Deleted when (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats are ordered.)
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Steering column lock, electrical
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, wrapped
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio Driver Information Centre, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Alert following gap button and heated steering wheel (when equipped)
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal multi-colour digital display
USB ports, 2 type-C, charge-only, located in third row
Exterior
Trailer Sway Control
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Mechanical jack with tools
Tail lamps, LED
Liftgate, rear manual
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Glass, windshield shade band
Active aero shutters, upper
Glass, acoustic, laminated
MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, MANUAL-FOLDING, BODY-COLOUR
Fascia, front
Assist steps, Black with chrome accent strip
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Automatic Stop/Start
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Keyless start, push button
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Alternator, 220 amps
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching
Differential, mechanical limited-slip
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Suspension, Premium Smooth Ride
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (4WD models only. Deleted when (NHT) Max Trailering Package is ordered.)
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Steering, power,
Safety
Hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Door locks, rear child security, manual
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Rear Camera Washer
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Tire Pressure Monitoring System auto learn, includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Side Bicyclist Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE
HD SURROUND VISION
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, enhanced
GVWR, 7600 lbs. (3447 kg) (4WD models only.) (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
