2025 Chevrolet Tahoe

Hill start assist

Rear seat reminder

Door locks, rear child security, manual

IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Rear Camera Washer

Hitch Guidance

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Reverse Automatic Braking

LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu

Tire Pressure Monitoring System auto learn, includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking