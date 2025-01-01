$58,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Traverse
Z71 Z71, SUPER CRUISE, SUNROOF, AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,484KM
VIN 1GNEVJRS2SJ175808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Z71 Jet Black with Torch Red accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-9200A
- Mileage 15,484 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $60765 - Myers Cadillac is just $58995!
JUST IN - ULTRA HARD TO GET PACKAGES!! Z71 PACKAGE, IRIDECENT WHITE TRICOAT PAINT ($1195 OPTION) POWER SUNROOF, SUPER CRUISE, AUTO PARKING, BOSE PREMIUM SOUND, FLOOR LINER PACKAGE, REMOTE START, LEATHER, HD SURROUND CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, NON SMOKER. OVER 70K NEW STICKER PRICE!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Following Distance Indicator
Rear seat reminder
Rear Camera Washer
Hitch Guidance
Brake lining wear indicator
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraints seats
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Seat belt indicator, 2nd row
Seat belt indicator, 3rd row
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Hitch View
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Side Bicyclist Alert
Seat belts, all rows 3-point with pretensioners, driver and front passenger height-adjustable
Seat belt restraint pretensioner, rear
Interior
Safety Alert Seat
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Wireless Phone Charging
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Heater, electric, heater defroster system, reinforced
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Steering wheel, wrapped
Sensor, cabin humidity and windshield temperature
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal display
Active Noise Cancellation, driveline
Headrest, 3rd row centre
Sill plate, chrome
Windows, remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers
Keyless Open, all doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
USB ports, 2 type-A, charge-only located on the rear of the centre console
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat passengers
Display, automatic occupant sensing
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Emissions, federal requirements
Engine control, stop-start system
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Recovery hooks, front
Engine control, stop-start system override
Alternator, 220 amps
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Suspension, Special Ride and Handling
Engine, 2.5L Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (328 hp [244 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 326 lb-ft of torque [442 N-m] @ 3500 rpm)
Electronic Precision Shift, electronic transmission range selector
GVWR, 6394 lbs (2900 kg)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Mechanical jack with tools
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Roof rails, Gloss Black
TIRES, 265/65R18SL ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL
Moulding, high gloss Black door upper and low gloss Black belt
Mouldings, moulded colour bodyside
Mouldings, rocker, narrow, moulded colour
Wheel mouldings, mould-in-colour Black
Grille, High Gloss Black, sporty
Headlamps, LED, automatic on/off
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding Black, with integrated turn signal indicators
AutoSense Power Liftgate, programmable, hands free
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
Trailering Package includes Hitch with hitch cover, (PZ8) Hitch View, (CTT) Hitch Guidance, (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and (KW5) 220 amp alternator
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger, with pretensioner and load limiter
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with pretensioner and load limiter
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2025 Chevrolet Traverse