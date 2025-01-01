$52,785+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Ford Bronco
Big Bend - Navigation - $159.78 /Wk
2025 Ford Bronco
Big Bend - Navigation - $159.78 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
Sale
$52,785
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,272KM
VIN 1FMDE7BH7SLA68274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,272 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Compare at $54233 - is just $52785!
Not only is this 2025 Ford Bronco a cool and capable off-roader, but it's also incredibly satisfying to drive every day. This 2025 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2025 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it.This SUV has 25,272 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Big Bend. This Bronco Big Bend comes with unique aluminum wheels with a full-size spare, front fog lamps and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, in addition to fantastic standard features such as off-roading suspension, a comprehensive terrain management system with switchable drive modes, a manual targa composite 1st row sunroof, a manual convertible hard top with fixed rollover protection, a flip-up rear window, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Connectivity is handled by an 12-inch LCD screen powered by SYNC 4 with Navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include towing equipment including trailer sway control, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE7BH7SLA68274.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $159.78 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $66468 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Compare at $54233 - is just $52785!
Not only is this 2025 Ford Bronco a cool and capable off-roader, but it's also incredibly satisfying to drive every day. This 2025 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2025 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it.This SUV has 25,272 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Big Bend. This Bronco Big Bend comes with unique aluminum wheels with a full-size spare, front fog lamps and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, in addition to fantastic standard features such as off-roading suspension, a comprehensive terrain management system with switchable drive modes, a manual targa composite 1st row sunroof, a manual convertible hard top with fixed rollover protection, a flip-up rear window, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Connectivity is handled by an 12-inch LCD screen powered by SYNC 4 with Navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include towing equipment including trailer sway control, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE7BH7SLA68274.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $159.78 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $66468 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat
Connected Navigation -inc: 1-year subscription, pinch-to-zoom capability, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance and One Box search, Navigation services require SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPas...
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
Black fender flares
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.46 Axle Ratio
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4
5920# Gvwr 633.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: 7 speakers including subwoofer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Nissan Kicks S 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Kicks SV 59,922 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Buick Verano w/1SL 161,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
$52,785
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-830-1777
2025 Ford Bronco