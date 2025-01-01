$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban - Low Mileage
2025 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,376KM
VIN KM8R3DGE0SU896234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,376 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With an astonishing list of features accompanied by head turning style, this Palisade is sure to be an instant classic. This 2025 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2025, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This low mileage SUV has just 4,376 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
With an astonishing list of features accompanied by head turning style, this Palisade is sure to be an instant classic. This 2025 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2025, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This low mileage SUV has just 4,376 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS 75,000 KM $16,897 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate 50 KM $21,903 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Acadia SLE - $62.55 /Wk 121,677 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2025 Hyundai PALISADE