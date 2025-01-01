$33,495+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred | Tech | Like New
2025 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred | Tech | Like New
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$33,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,576KM
VIN KMHL44JA8SA432473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 21,576 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Hyundai Sonata Preferred Trend | Blind Spot Assist | One Owner | Panoramic Sunroof
Serenity White Exterior | Black Interior | 18-Inch Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Front Seats | Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control | 12.3-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster | 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (Wireless) | Bluetooth Connectivity | Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist | Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Keeping Assist | Highway Driving Assist | Rearview Camera | Push Button Start | 8-Speed Automatic Transmission | 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine | 191 Horsepower | Front-Wheel Drive | and more.
The 2025 Hyundai Sonata Preferred Trend is a sleek, tech-forward midsize sedan that blends premium comfort with everyday practicalityperfect for drivers who want style and substance in equal measure.
Key Features:
Striking Exterior: The white finish highlights the Sonatas bold front fascia, sculpted body lines, and coupe-like silhouette, giving it a commanding presence on the road.
Refined Interior: Inside, the black leather seating, ambient lighting, and dual 12.3-inch displays create a high-tech, driver-centric cabin that feels both upscale and intuitive.
Smooth Performance: The 2.5L engine paired with an 8-speed automatic delivers a composed, fuel-efficient rideideal for both city commutes and highway cruising.
Advanced Safety: With features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and lane keeping assist, the Sonata helps you stay confident and protected behind the wheel.
Connected Convenience: Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, and a panoramic sunroof make every drive more enjoyable and connected.
The 2025 Sonata Preferred Trend is a refined blend of innovation and elegancebuilt for those who appreciate comfort, confidence, and cutting-edge design in every journey.
This vehicle has travelled 21,576 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
2025 Hyundai Sonata