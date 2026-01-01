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2025 Hyundai Sonata
N-Line Ultimate AWD
2025 Hyundai Sonata
N-Line Ultimate AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN KMHL54JC5SA443526
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
This 2025 Sonata features even more aggressive styling and sharper handling dynamics. This 2025 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This refreshed 2025 Sonata sets the sedan standard once again with a new, futuristic look, more premium features, and loads of tech upgrades both intelligent and intuitive. Head turning styling with incredibly balanced dynamics ensure that this sedan is a pleasure to both look at and to drive. A beautifully crafted interior with endless comfort make this 2025 Sonata the midsize sedan to beat.
It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is N-Line Ultimate AWD. This Sonata N Line steps things up with sport-tuned suspension, upgraded N Line aluminum wheels and a 360-camera system, along with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, premium 12-speaker Bose audio, and twin 12.3-inch dashboard displays for instrument cluster and infotainment duties; the latter bundled with inbuilt voice-activated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
This 2025 Sonata features even more aggressive styling and sharper handling dynamics. This 2025 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This refreshed 2025 Sonata sets the sedan standard once again with a new, futuristic look, more premium features, and loads of tech upgrades both intelligent and intuitive. Head turning styling with incredibly balanced dynamics ensure that this sedan is a pleasure to both look at and to drive. A beautifully crafted interior with endless comfort make this 2025 Sonata the midsize sedan to beat.
It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is N-Line Ultimate AWD. This Sonata N Line steps things up with sport-tuned suspension, upgraded N Line aluminum wheels and a 360-camera system, along with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, premium 12-speaker Bose audio, and twin 12.3-inch dashboard displays for instrument cluster and infotainment duties; the latter bundled with inbuilt voice-activated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2025 Hyundai Sonata