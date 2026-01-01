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<b>Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto</b><br> <br> This 2025 Sonata features even more aggressive styling and sharper handling dynamics. This 2025 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.<br> <br>This refreshed 2025 Sonata sets the sedan standard once again with a new, futuristic look, more premium features, and loads of tech upgrades both intelligent and intuitive. Head turning styling with incredibly balanced dynamics ensure that this sedan is a pleasure to both look at and to drive. A beautifully crafted interior with endless comfort make this 2025 Sonata the midsize sedan to beat.<br> <br>Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Sonatas trim level is N-Line Ultimate AWD. This Sonata N Line steps things up with sport-tuned suspension, upgraded N Line aluminum wheels and a 360-camera system, along with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, premium 12-speaker Bose audio, and twin 12.3-inch dashboard displays for instrument cluster and infotainment duties; the latter bundled with inbuilt voice-activated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/ target=_blank>https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/</a><br> <br/><br>At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen. </br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o

2025 Hyundai Sonata

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$CALL

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2025 Hyundai Sonata

N-Line Ultimate AWD

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14287160

2025 Hyundai Sonata

N-Line Ultimate AWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1

613-521-2300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN KMHL54JC5SA443526

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

This 2025 Sonata features even more aggressive styling and sharper handling dynamics. This 2025 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.

This refreshed 2025 Sonata sets the sedan standard once again with a new, futuristic look, more premium features, and loads of tech upgrades both intelligent and intuitive. Head turning styling with incredibly balanced dynamics ensure that this sedan is a pleasure to both look at and to drive. A beautifully crafted interior with endless comfort make this 2025 Sonata the midsize sedan to beat.

It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is N-Line Ultimate AWD. This Sonata N Line steps things up with sport-tuned suspension, upgraded N Line aluminum wheels and a 360-camera system, along with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, premium 12-speaker Bose audio, and twin 12.3-inch dashboard displays for instrument cluster and infotainment duties; the latter bundled with inbuilt voice-activated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/


At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Hunt Club VW

2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Myers Automotive Group

613-521-2300

2025 Hyundai Sonata