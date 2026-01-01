$30,857+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Tucson
AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START | ALLOYS
2025 Hyundai Tucson
AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$30,857
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,952 KM
Vehicle Description
All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, tow hitch receiver, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500