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All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, tow hitch receiver, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2025 Hyundai Tucson

48,952 KM

Details Description

$30,857

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Hyundai Tucson

AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14032746

2025 Hyundai Tucson

AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$30,857

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
48,952KM
VIN 5NMJBCDE6SH485057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,952 KM

Vehicle Description

All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, tow hitch receiver, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$30,857

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2025 Hyundai Tucson